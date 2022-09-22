Ford Financial Group LLC Trims Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Ford Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,624 shares during the quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IUSG. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 542.7% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $85.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.72. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.84 and a twelve month high of $117.49.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.