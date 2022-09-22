FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $26.14

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.14 and last traded at $26.22, with a volume of 1745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FORM has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

FormFactor Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Trading of FormFactor

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $203.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.14 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 33,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 16,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

