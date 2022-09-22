ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Has $18.83 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,716 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for approximately 10.5% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $18,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 919.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 801.6% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.15. The stock had a trading volume of 13,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,905. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $64.35 and a 12 month high of $78.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.30.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.