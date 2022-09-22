ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Genuine Parts accounts for about 0.4% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 449.6% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 17th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $154.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,170. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.57 and a 200-day moving average of $139.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $115.63 and a 12-month high of $164.99.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.37%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

