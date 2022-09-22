Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Acquired by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 401.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 464,380 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 371,860 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Fortinet worth $26,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 404.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 29,865 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 385.8% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 34,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 27,688 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 395.6% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 358.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 389.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 23,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,207 shares of company stock worth $2,839,577. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT opened at $49.80 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.37 and a 12-month high of $74.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.44.

A number of research firms recently commented on FTNT. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fortinet to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.96.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

