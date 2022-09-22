Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Forward Industries from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.
Forward Industries Trading Down 4.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FORD opened at $1.32 on Friday. Forward Industries has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 million, a P/E ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.45.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Industries
About Forward Industries
Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forward Industries (FORD)
- The Worst May be Over for Target, But is the Stock Safe to Buy?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Two Fun Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Novavax Remains a Risk-On Stock in a Risk-Off Market
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.