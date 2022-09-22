Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Forward Industries from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORD opened at $1.32 on Friday. Forward Industries has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 million, a P/E ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Forward Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Forward Industries by 1.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 602,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management lifted its position in Forward Industries by 9.3% during the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 497,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 42,400 shares during the last quarter. 19.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.

