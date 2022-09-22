Fox Finance Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $2.38 Million (FOXF)

Fox Finance (FOXF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Fox Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Fox Finance has a total market cap of $2.38 million and $113,033.00 worth of Fox Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fox Finance has traded down 53.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010988 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069573 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10636024 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00134330 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $351.42 or 0.01820634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005182 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Fox Finance

Fox Finance’s launch date was March 17th, 2021. Fox Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Fox Finance is foxfinance.io. Fox Finance’s official Twitter account is @foxfinancebsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fox Finance is https://reddit.com/r/foxfinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fox Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “FOX is an auto-staking token designed to grant rewards to its holders. 6% of each tx goes to liquidity with a rolling 4-year lock, and another 6% goes to each holder by stake (burn wallet). Fox aims to create a community of awareness focused on wildlife conservation through its advocacy platform. Telegram | Discord | Reddit Whitepaper The official Fox Finance ticker is “FOX” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “FOXF” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

