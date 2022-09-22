Frank T. Watkins Sells 3,000 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.09, for a total transaction of $870,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,721.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ShockWave Medical Stock Performance

Shares of ShockWave Medical stock traded down $5.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $284.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,098. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $262.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 194.99 and a beta of 1.06. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.36 and a fifty-two week high of $314.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.51 million. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 115.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ShockWave Medical

SWAV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $176.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $201.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWAV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 219.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 3,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

Further Reading

