Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Boosts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,215 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,458 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $12,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,858 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management increased its stake in McDonald’s by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 4,101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 91,672 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $22,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD traded down $1.52 on Wednesday, hitting $253.88. 74,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,343,272. The company has a market capitalization of $186.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $258.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.32. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 67.98%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCD. Cowen upped their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.04.

In other news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

