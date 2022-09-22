Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Franklin Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:FKWL – Get Rating) fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.83 and last traded at $2.84. 15,652 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 15,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

Franklin Wireless Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.36.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Wireless

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Wireless by 16.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Franklin Wireless in the second quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Wireless by 157.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 53,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 32,455 shares during the last quarter. 11.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franklin Wireless

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides intelligent wireless solutions. The company's products include mobile hotspots, routers, trackers, and other devices, which integrates hardware and software enabling machine-to-machine (M2M) applications and the Internet of Things (IoT). It offers M2M and IoT solutions that include embedded modules, and modems and gateways built to deliver connectivity supporting various spectrum of applications based on 5G/4G wireless technology.

