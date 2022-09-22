Frax Price Hits $1.00 (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One Frax coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005414 BTC on exchanges. Frax has a market cap of $1.36 billion and $10.14 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Frax has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Frax alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00128590 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005417 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005418 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 56% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.50 or 0.00538939 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.90 or 0.00898656 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,361,215,653 coins. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frax

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.