Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Shares Gap Down to $53.08

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $53.08, but opened at $51.45. Freedom shares last traded at $50.50, with a volume of 1,115 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Freedom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Freedom Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freedom

Freedom ( NASDAQ:FRHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $226.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.55 million. Freedom had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 38.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Freedom by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Freedom in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freedom by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 16,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Freedom by 73.1% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Freedom by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freedom Company Profile

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, retail banking, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital auto loans, as well as insurance products.

