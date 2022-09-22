Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Announces Dividend of $0.07

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0685 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Freehold Royalties Stock Down 1.5 %

Freehold Royalties stock opened at $10.87 on Thursday. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $13.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FRHLF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Freehold Royalties in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC cut Freehold Royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

