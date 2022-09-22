freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.70

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.70 and last traded at $22.70, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on freenet from €30.00 ($30.61) to €32.00 ($32.65) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded freenet from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.46. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

freenet ( OTCMKTS:FRTAF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $660.73 million during the quarter. freenet had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 6.43%.

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

