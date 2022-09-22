Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $28.10, but opened at $28.91. Freeport-McMoRan shares last traded at $28.35, with a volume of 106,300 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.00.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.31). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $397,302. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,302. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $377,321,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,817,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,080,385,000 after acquiring an additional 12,060,475 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,657,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 233.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 10,779,807 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $270,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 652,966.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,582,909 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $322,939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

