Function X (FX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $619,327.00

Function X (FX) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 22nd. One Function X coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a market cap of $95.56 million and approximately $619,327.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00129354 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005204 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005204 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 53.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.87 or 0.00608219 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002354 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.17 or 0.00864747 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Function X Coin Profile
Function X’s genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Function X is functionx.io. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx.
Buying and Selling Function X
