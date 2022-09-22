FY2023 EPS Estimates for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. Decreased by Zacks Research (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Charles River Laboratories International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 20th. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $12.92 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $13.00. The consensus estimate for Charles River Laboratories International’s current full-year earnings is $10.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.03. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $973.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CRL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Stephens set a $315.00 price target on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.67.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $190.81 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $190.53 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.41.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total transaction of $45,226.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,766 shares in the company, valued at $4,695,815.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 212,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,547,000 after acquiring an additional 18,196 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 193,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,675,000 after purchasing an additional 49,086 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter worth about $525,000. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 21,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

