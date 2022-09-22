G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.80-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion. G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.60-$3.70 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, CL King dropped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $45.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $16.63 on Thursday. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $33.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.78. The company has a market capitalization of $789.76 million, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $605.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 129,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 41,032 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,867,000 after buying an additional 28,751 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 25,203 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

