Gala (GALA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $291.94 Million

Gala (GALA) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. In the last seven days, Gala has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gala has a market capitalization of $291.94 million and approximately $162.81 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gala coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000219 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Gala

Gala’s launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gala’s official website is gala.games. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/GoGalaGames.

Gala Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

