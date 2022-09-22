GameCredits Price Tops $0.0126 on Major Exchanges (GAME)

GameCredits (GAME) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 21st. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, GameCredits has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $2.29 million and $4,234.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00023425 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.84 or 0.00275991 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001069 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002816 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002567 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00031729 BTC.

Monavale (MONA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $781.06 or 0.04240371 BTC.

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,809,670 coins. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits.

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

