GamerCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.50 Million (GHX)

GamerCoin (GHX) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One GamerCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0164 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GamerCoin has a market capitalization of $7.50 million and $165,895.00 worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GamerCoin has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00128590 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005417 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005418 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 56% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.50 or 0.00538939 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.90 or 0.00898656 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

GamerCoin Profile

GamerCoin’s genesis date was December 10th, 2020. GamerCoin’s total supply is 808,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 456,087,501 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GamerCoin is gamerhash.io/en.

Buying and Selling GamerCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The way GamerHash operates is that the users share their computing power by simply running the GamerHash app in the background. The GamerHash app then determines the best cryptocurrency to mine and reward users with cryptocurrency. This can also be used in the in-app store for gift cards of their favourite outlet.GamerCoins (GHX) will be issued and maintained in ERC-20 standard. Ethereum blockchain is more suitable for micropayments than any other popular blockchains and is also offers smart contracts implementation which is in the scope of our further platform development.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamerCoin directly using US dollars.

