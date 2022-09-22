Gattaca (LON:GATC) Shares Up 2.2%

Gattaca plc (LON:GATC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 72.40 ($0.87) and last traded at GBX 71 ($0.86). 1,157 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 42,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.50 ($0.84).

The firm has a market cap of £22.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 70.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 69.44.

Gattaca plc, a human capital resources company, provides contract and permanent recruitment services in the private and public sectors. The company operates through three segments: UK Engineering, UK Technology, and International. It offers flexible, permanent, and total workforce solutions; professional, engineering, and technology support solutions; and statement of work solutions, as well as talent mapping and insights, rate/salary benchmarking, diversity consultancy, talent attraction and employer branding, recruitment process analysis, recruitment technology, workforce compliance, workforce planning, and assessment and selection solutions.

