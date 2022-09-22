GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Sees Large Volume Increase

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 105,897 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 455,263 shares.The stock last traded at $31.99 and had previously closed at $31.61.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.58 and a 200-day moving average of $31.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.79 and a beta of 0.75.
GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $268.40 million for the quarter. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.
GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. The company's Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.
