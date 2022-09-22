GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Sees Large Volume Increase

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 105,897 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 455,263 shares.The stock last traded at $31.99 and had previously closed at $31.61.

GCP Applied Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.58 and a 200-day moving average of $31.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.79 and a beta of 0.75.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $268.40 million for the quarter. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GCP. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 23,915.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 470.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. The company's Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

