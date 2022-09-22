General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Given New $71.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 11.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.83.

General Mills Price Performance

General Mills stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.50. The company had a trading volume of 202,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,494,633. General Mills has a 1-year low of $58.70 and a 1-year high of $81.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.33.

Insider Activity

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,180,296.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,896.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,556. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1,160.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 95.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

