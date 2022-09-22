Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.53

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.53 and last traded at $16.71, with a volume of 93876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on GNGBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Getinge AB (publ) from SEK 344 to SEK 331 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cheuvreux downgraded Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from SEK 435 to SEK 280 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from SEK 435 to SEK 280 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.00.

Get Getinge AB (publ) alerts:

Getinge AB (publ) Stock Down 2.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.41 and a 200 day moving average of $27.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Getinge AB (publ) Company Profile

Getinge AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:GNGBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Getinge AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $678.71 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Getinge AB will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, logistic automation solutions, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Getinge AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getinge AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.