Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Shares Down 7.6% Following Insider Selling

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.6% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as 7.64 and last traded at 7.85. 12,832 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,075,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at 8.50.

Specifically, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 131,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of 8.50, for a total transaction of 1,118,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,601,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately 549,116,345.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,678,077 shares of company stock valued at $117,506,870 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Getty Images in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.25 target price for the company.

Getty Images Stock Down 3.6 %

About Getty Images

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

