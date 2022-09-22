Ghost (GHOST) Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges

Ghost (GHOST) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. During the last week, Ghost has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. Ghost has a market cap of $2.40 million and $82.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ghost coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000632 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ghost Coin Profile

Ghost (CRYPTO:GHOST) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 16th, 2020. Ghost’s total supply is 20,567,617 coins. Ghost’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ghost Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. Telegram | Discord | Reddit “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ghost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ghost using one of the exchanges listed above.

