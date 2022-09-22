Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Cordasco Financial Network

Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.4% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 107,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $391,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 20.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 90,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 15,694 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $1,255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.77. 6,085,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,750,070. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.18 and its 200-day moving average is $62.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $79.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 15.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 89.02%.

Several analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.53.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

