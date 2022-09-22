Gitcoin Price Down 5.4% Over Last 7 Days (GTC)

Gitcoin (GTC) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. One Gitcoin coin can now be bought for about $1.84 or 0.00009723 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Gitcoin has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. Gitcoin has a market cap of $26.09 million and $6.26 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00127148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005292 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005291 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 53.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.09 or 0.00635419 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.18 or 0.00879283 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gitcoin Profile

Gitcoin’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity. Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gitcoin is gitcoin.co.

Buying and Selling Gitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Gitcoin describes itself as a community of builders, creators and protocols that have come together in order to develop the future of the open internet. Gitcoin creates a community that supports new infrastructure for Web3 — includingn tools, technologies and networks — to foster development in the open-source sphere.GTC is Gitcoin’s governance token, launched in late May 2021. The token is needed for the creation and funding of the DAO that will govern Gitcoin.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

