Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Up to $4.55

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.55, but opened at $4.82. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $4.62, with a volume of 103 shares.
Global Blue Group Stock Up 7.6 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $874.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.98.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.79 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Blue Group
About Global Blue Group
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Blue Group (GB)
- The Worst May be Over for Target, But is the Stock Safe to Buy?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Two Fun Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Novavax Remains a Risk-On Stock in a Risk-Off Market
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.