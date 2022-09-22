Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Up to $4.55

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.55, but opened at $4.82. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $4.62, with a volume of 103 shares.

Global Blue Group Stock Up 7.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $874.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.98.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.79 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Blue Group

About Global Blue Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global Blue Group stock. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG ( NYSE:GB Get Rating ) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,853,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,067 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.58% of Global Blue Group worth $15,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).

