Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.77

Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.77 and last traded at $12.77, with a volume of 3278 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.82.

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.38.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.78%. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -2,285.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Global Net Lease Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the second quarter worth $114,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 3.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 889,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,594,000 after purchasing an additional 31,919 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 50.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 83,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease in the second quarter valued at $213,000. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

