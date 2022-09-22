Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.77

Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.77 and last traded at $12.77, with a volume of 3278 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.82.
Global Net Lease Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.38.
Global Net Lease Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.78%. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -2,285.71%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Global Net Lease Company Profile
Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Net Lease (GNL)
- The Institutions Hold On To Darden Restaurants International
- What Steelcase’s Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
- Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over?
- These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.