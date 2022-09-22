Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIK) Trading Down 0.8%

Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIK – Get Rating) fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.38 and last traded at $16.38. 130 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.51.

Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average of $19.16.

Institutional Trading of Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.50% of Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.