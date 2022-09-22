Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.36.

A number of brokerages have commented on GMED. StockNews.com raised Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Globus Medical to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Globus Medical from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globus Medical

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 194,552 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,048,000 after acquiring an additional 10,908 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,071 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 604,813 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,668,000 after buying an additional 15,280 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 240.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,615 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 30,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,275 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Trading Down 2.4 %

Globus Medical Company Profile

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $59.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.11. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $81.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.87 and its 200 day moving average is $64.10.

(Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.