GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $62.58

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $62.58 and last traded at $63.66, with a volume of 1887 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GNNDY shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on GN Store Nord A/S from 295.00 to 265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on GN Store Nord A/S from 326.00 to 303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Oddo Bhf upgraded GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GN Store Nord A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.00.

Get GN Store Nord A/S alerts:

GN Store Nord A/S Trading Down 4.6 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.77.

About GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.