Gnosis (GNO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5.97 Million

Gnosis (GNO) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 21st. Over the last seven days, Gnosis has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar. One Gnosis coin can now be bought for approximately $119.18 or 0.00647024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gnosis has a market cap of $307.43 million and approximately $5.97 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00128014 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005430 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005429 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 57% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.50 or 0.00529350 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00900242 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gnosis Coin Profile

Gnosis’ genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,579,588 coins. The official message board for Gnosis is medium.com/gnosis-pm. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.pm. The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Gnosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform.”

