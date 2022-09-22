Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.6% in the first quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,599,000 after purchasing an additional 74,375 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 59.0% during the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 456,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VWO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.48. 784,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,533,141. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.45 and a twelve month high of $52.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.62.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

