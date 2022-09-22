Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Decreases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 1.4% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $53,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 763 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,312 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,832,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.33.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $479.02. 73,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,449,362. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $521.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $548.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $463.91 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

