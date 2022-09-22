Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $22.65 Million Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 324,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $22,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 72.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway Price Performance

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.20. 213,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.50. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $64.37 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The firm has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.06 and its 200-day moving average is $75.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.148 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CP. StockNews.com raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$93.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

