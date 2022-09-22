Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $8.51 Million Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,184 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Splunk were worth $8,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 115.7% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the software company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,596 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 56.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 212,511 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,799,000 after purchasing an additional 76,336 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Splunk by 15.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,532 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the second quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on SPLK shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.57.

Splunk Trading Down 2.9 %

Splunk stock traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.00. The company had a trading volume of 76,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,827,352. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.41. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.63 and a 12-month high of $176.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.44. Splunk had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The business had revenue of $798.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.63) EPS. Splunk’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk Profile

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

