Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Increases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 1.1% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $40,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen set a $205.00 price objective on Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.08.

NASDAQ:HON traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $173.65. 96,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,820,527. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.81. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $167.35 and a one year high of $228.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $116.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

