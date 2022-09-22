Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Increases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 166,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 272.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on PayPal to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on PayPal from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PayPal from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PayPal Stock Down 3.7 %

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $3.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.78. 707,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,235,397. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $101.52 billion, a PE ratio of 50.63, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.65. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $279.95.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.