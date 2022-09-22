Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Raises Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,425 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL owned approximately 0.07% of SVB Financial Group worth $15,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 73.0% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SIVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $875.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $565.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $540.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $523.00 to $493.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $674.00 to $554.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.57.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB traded down $15.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $343.89. 9,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,413. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $354.74 and a 12-month high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $409.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $457.59. The firm has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.72.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 29.22 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

