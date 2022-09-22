Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Raises Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,154 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,338 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in NIKE were worth $33,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,022,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,400,882,000 after buying an additional 662,243 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,518,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,180,110,000 after purchasing an additional 553,087 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NIKE by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,433,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,270 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of NIKE by 9.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $1,894,686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded down $1.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.59. 466,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,027,869. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.99. The firm has a market cap of $154.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.53 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on NIKE from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.77.

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,115.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

