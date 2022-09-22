Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 171 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,547 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $19,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 96,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,189,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 715,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $179,879,000 after purchasing an additional 36,835 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,950,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 6,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.63.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 0.3 %

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,715. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,751. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

BDX stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $238.70. The company had a trading volume of 41,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,488. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $68.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $252.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $231.46 and a 52 week high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.