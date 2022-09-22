Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 419 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL owned about 0.15% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $24,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 578,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,662,000 after acquiring an additional 451,292 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $154,450,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $98,090,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,213,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,710,000 after acquiring an additional 65,201 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 154.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 102,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,222,000 after acquiring an additional 62,100 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $8.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $417.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,852. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $400.05 and a 12-month high of $533.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $450.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $453.46.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

