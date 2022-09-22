Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST) Position Lowered by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC decreased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC owned about 0.16% of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GSST. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 114.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,075,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,857 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 979.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 768,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,579,000 after acquiring an additional 697,453 shares during the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $19,037,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $16,160,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $12,499,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GSST opened at $49.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.98. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.65 and a 52-week high of $50.69.

