Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST) Position Reduced by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSST. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 114.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,075,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,857 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 979.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 768,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,579,000 after buying an additional 697,453 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $19,037,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $16,160,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $12,499,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSST traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,937. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.65 and a 52 week high of $50.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.86 and its 200 day moving average is $49.98.

