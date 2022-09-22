Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Sold by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,475 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises about 1.0% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSIE. Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $20,546,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,447,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,833,000 after purchasing an additional 653,918 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,588,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,551,000 after purchasing an additional 614,414 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,572,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,525,000 after purchasing an additional 611,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,254,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,802,000 after purchasing an additional 522,683 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

GSIE traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $26.06. The company had a trading volume of 7,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,008. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.16 and a 1 year high of $36.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.64.

