Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,572,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,742,613,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427,162 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,401,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,873,000 after buying an additional 3,993,918 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 79,756,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,462,777,000 after buying an additional 3,503,394 shares in the last quarter. P E Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $277,104,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $251,096,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.54. The stock had a trading volume of 489,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,231,191. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.08 and a 12-month high of $116.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.02.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

