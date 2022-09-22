Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Trading Down 5.9%

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.28 and last traded at $1.28. Approximately 2,347 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 7,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

Great Wall Motor Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1.61.

About Great Wall Motor

(Get Rating)

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Russia, South Africa, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Chile, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

